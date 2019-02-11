﻿


powered by Arkadium logout x This content was personally selected for you by Arkadium, the leading provider of fun, engaging, and brand safe digital content including quizzes, games, videos, puzzles, and more! This content is 100% free. Are you a Publisher? If you’re a publisher looking to drive new revenue from day one and keep your users engaged and on your site, our free widget is for you! Getting started is easy: find out how! About Arkadium Our Privacy Policy
All Games Word Card Arcade Puzzles Strategy Quizzes More
  1. Game
  3. Crossword
  5. Free Daily Crossword Puzzle
x You have logged out Login again

Free Daily Crossword Puzzle

x

Your game was paused due to inactivity

x We noticed that you are using an ad blocker. We believe that games should be free for everyone to enjoy, and ads help us achieve this goal. We take all measures to ensure that the ads shown on this site are secure. In order to continue playing, please enable ads to appear on this site. For ad blocker disabling instructions, click here. ﻿

You May Also Like…

Screenshots

Leaderboard

Free Daily Crossword Puzzle Overview

Ready to solve some crossword clues? Daily Crossword is a free online crossword puzzle that will test your knowledge and give you a mental workout!

This is a daily crossword, meaning each day a new crossword is available with new, fun clues. Playing this crossword is easy. Simply read the crossword clues and type answers into the grid. Start with the clues that you know, and then use letters and word length to fill in the rest. If you need help with the puzzle, go to the menu in the upper right corner to find further instructions or reveal the solutions to certain words or letters.

Interesting Crossword Puzzle Facts

- The first crossword puzzle was created by Arthur Wynne and was published in The New York World in December of 1913.
- The largest crossword ever created had a whopping 28,000 clues and 91,000 squares.
- Word puzzles have ancient roots – a square word puzzle was found in the ruins of Pompeii.
- National Crossword Puzzle Day is held on Dec. 21 every year.
- In Japan, the corner qaures of a crossword puzzle must be white.

Privacy Policy
x Ok x General Data Protection Regulation In order to comply with Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we are updating our privacy policy to give you even more transparency into the data that we collect. Please review the items below to continue to enjoy the Games Arena: If at any time, you would like to access or erase your data from our records, please contact us via email at DPO@arkadium.com or via the Contact Us form on our website. NEW! We've recently updated our Privacy Policy and cookie policy to address the new privacy laws in Europe.