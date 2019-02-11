Free Daily Crossword Puzzle Overview

Ready to solve some crossword clues? Daily Crossword is a free online crossword puzzle that will test your knowledge and give you a mental workout!

This is a daily crossword, meaning each day a new crossword is available with new, fun clues. Playing this crossword is easy. Simply read the crossword clues and type answers into the grid. Start with the clues that you know, and then use letters and word length to fill in the rest. If you need help with the puzzle, go to the menu in the upper right corner to find further instructions or reveal the solutions to certain words or letters.

Interesting Crossword Puzzle Facts

- The first crossword puzzle was created by Arthur Wynne and was published in The New York World in December of 1913.

- The largest crossword ever created had a whopping 28,000 clues and 91,000 squares.

- Word puzzles have ancient roots – a square word puzzle was found in the ruins of Pompeii.

- National Crossword Puzzle Day is held on Dec. 21 every year.

- In Japan, the corner qaures of a crossword puzzle must be white.